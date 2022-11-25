Mumbai sees 10 new Covid-19 cases, 26 recoveries

The recovery count increased by 26 to touch 11,35,015, which left the city with 82 active cases

A youngster gets his shot at Nair hospital. File pic

Mumbai on Thursday reported 10 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,54,840, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,743, a civic official said. Mumbai had reported 14 cases on Wednesday, which had led to the active caseload dropping below the 100-mark to 98, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 26 to touch 11,35,015, which left the city with 82 active cases, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. As per BMC data, the caseload doubling time is 57,444 days, up from 47,542 days on Wednesday, and the growth rate of cases between November 17 and 23 stood at 0.001 per cent.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, while 1,85,42,446 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 3,160 in the last 24 hours, as per official data. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 52 Covid-19 cases, which took the state’s tally to 81,35,450, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,404, a health official said. It was a dip from the 89 cases reported on Wednesday, he pointed out.

Pune circle led with 18 new cases, followed by 17 in Mumbai circle, seven in Nashik circle, four in Aurangabad circle, two each in Nagpur and Akola circles and one each in Kolhapur and Latur circles, he said. The recovery count increased by 109 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,86,489, leaving the state with an active caseload of 557, the official said.

81,35,450

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

3,160

No of tests conducted in Mumbai on Thursday

0

No of deaths in city on Thursday

26

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Thursday

