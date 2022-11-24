×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: 'Jhund' actor arrested for theft in Nagpur
Poonawala used to give cigarette burns to Walkar, claims her friend
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Eight-month-old child dies, toll rises to 13
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 52 new cases
Jain's continuance as minister 'shamelessness', unprecedented: Amit Shah
Kerala: Transgender-couple barred from tying the knot at temple

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mira Bhayander MBMC reports seven new Covid 19 cases active caseload at 1

Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports seven new Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 1

Updated on: 24 November,2022 08:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,407, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation

Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports seven new Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 1

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mira Bhayander reported seven new coronavirus cases on November 24. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 72,128.


The death toll remained unchanged at 1,407, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).



So far, 70,720  persons have been discharged post recovery, including two during the day, according to MBMC official.


Also Read: Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Eight-month-old child dies, toll rises to 13

 

Are you watching the FIFA 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news mira road bhayander Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK