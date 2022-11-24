Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports seven new Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 1

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,407, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation
Representative image. Pic/Istock
Mira Bhayander reported seven new coronavirus cases on November 24. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 72,128.
So far, 70,720 persons have been discharged post recovery, including two during the day, according to MBMC official.
