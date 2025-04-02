The delays caused several trains to line up one after the other, further exacerbating the situation for commuters

Mumbai local train services on Harbour line were on Wednesday delayed by about 30 minutes due to a technical snag at the Wadala Road Station.

The delays caused several trains to line up one after the other, further exacerbating the situation for commuters.

Commuters complained that for nearly an hour there were no trains to travel and the situation at Kurla station was chaotic.

The railway commuters also complained of smoke coming from the train, leading to a panic situation for a few minutes.

A Central Railway spokesperson confirmed the incident and said, "CSMT - Panvel local train CSMT (Departure at 6.57 pm) on the Harbour Line was detained at Wadala Road station from 19.27 to 19.40 hrs. due to wheel lock in unit no. 4 of one coach. The rake was withdrawn and empty rake was sent to Kurla yard."