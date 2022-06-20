Breaking News
Mumbai: Local train services on WR disrupted due to Delisle ROB girder launching work

Updated on: 20 June,2022 10:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The block will start on the intervening night of Sunday i.e.1 9th June 2022, and Monday i.e. 20th June, 2022 and will go on till next five days

Due to girder launching work of Delisle Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Lower Parel, a power and traffic block of 3.30 hours was taken on all lines at Lower Parel from 01.25 hours to 04.55 hours in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Similar blocks will be carried out during the same period till early Saturday morning. According to the information received by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, few local services will be cancelled due to this work for the next five days.




