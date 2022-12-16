Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai local train update No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday

Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday

Updated on: 16 December,2022 05:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The WR will, however, carry out maintenance work on local train railway tracks, signalling and overhead equipment for which a jumbo block of four hours

Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday

Representative Image


The Western Railway (WR) will not carry out a mega block on Sunday. The WR will, however, carry out maintenance work on local train railway tracks, signalling and overhead equipment for which a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on the UP Fast line from 11.30 pm to 3.30 am and DOWN Fast line from 1.15 am to 5.15 am between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.


According to a press release issued by WR, therefore, there will be no block in day time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday (December 19).



Also Read: Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor


"During the block period, all UP and DOWN Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations," Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said in the press release.

During the block period, some Up and Dn suburban trains will remain cancelled, Sumit Thakur added.

Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway will reduce travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news western railway news mumbai local train

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK