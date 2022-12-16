Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday

The WR will, however, carry out maintenance work on local train railway tracks, signalling and overhead equipment for which a jumbo block of four hours
Representative Image
The Western Railway (WR) will not carry out a mega block on Sunday. The WR will, however, carry out maintenance work on local train railway tracks, signalling and overhead equipment for which a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on the UP Fast line from 11.30 pm to 3.30 am and DOWN Fast line from 1.15 am to 5.15 am between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
According to a press release issued by WR, therefore, there will be no block in day time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday (December 19).
"During the block period, all UP and DOWN Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations," Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said in the press release.
During the block period, some Up and Dn suburban trains will remain cancelled, Sumit Thakur added.