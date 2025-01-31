The Central Railway said that there will not be a mega block on the Harbour and Trans Harbour line

The Central Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that will operate a mega block on its suburban sections on Sunday, February 2.

In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it will carry out various engineering and maintenance works during the mega block.

It said that there will not be a mega block on the Harbour and Trans Harbour line.

Mega block on UP and DOWN FAST Lines between Matunga and Mulund stations from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm

The DOWN FAST line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.58 am to 03.10 pm will be diverted on DOWN SLOW line at Matunga, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on DOWN FAST line at Mulund, it said.

The UP FAST line services departing Thane from 11.25 am to 3.27 pm will be diverted on UP SLOW line at Mulund, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Mulund and Matunga and further re-diverted on UP FAST line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

"There will be no Mega Block on Harbour Line between CSMT and Panvel and on Trans Harbour Line between Thane and Panvel," the Central Railway said.

It said that these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

Special Traffic and Power Blocks for launching of FOB main girders between Kalyan and Vangani

In an another statement, the Central Railway said that its Mumbai Division will operate Special Traffic and Power Blocks for launching of FOB main girder between Kalyan and Vangani on the intervening night of February 1 and 2 i.e. on Saturday and Sunday.

It said that the block will be operated in three sections.

Repercussions due to the block:

Diversion of Mail/Express Trains

Following trains will be diverted via Karjat – Panvel and will be given halt at Panvel and Kalyan.

Train no 11020 (Bhubaneshwar - CSMT Konark Express),

Train no 18519 ( Vishakhapatnam – LTT Express),

Train no 12702 (Hyderabad – CSMT Hussainsagar Express),

Train no 11140 (Hosapete – CSMT Express).