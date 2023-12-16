Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway to operate mega block on main line on Sunday

Central Railway on Saturday shared Mumbai local train updates for Sunday and said that it will operate a mega block on its main line on Sunday

Representational Pic/File

Central Railway on Saturday shared Mumbai local train updates for Sunday It said that it will operate a mega block on its main line on Sunday It said that there will be no mega block on the Harbour line between CSMT-Panvel

The Central Railway on Saturday shared Mumbai local train updates for Sunday and said that it will operate a mega block on its main line on Sunday. The Central Railway also said that there will be no mega block on the Harbour line between CSMT-Panvel and on Trans-harbour line between Thane-Panvel.

In an official statement, the Central Railway's Mumbai Division said that it will operate a mega block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 17.12.2023 as under:

Thane-Kalyan UP and DOWN fast lines from 11.00 am to 03.00 pm



Down Fast / Semi-fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09.5 7 am to 01.50 pm will be diverted on DOWN slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their respective halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their schedule arrival.



Up Fast / Semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.39 am to 02.58 pm will be diverted on UP slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their respective halts and further re-diverted on UP fast line at Mulund. These services will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their schedule arrival.

Down Mail /Express trains leaving CSMT / Dadar will be diverted on 5th line between Thane and Kalyan stations.

UP Mail /Express trains arriving CSMT / Dadar will be diverted on 6th line between Kalyan and Thane / Vikhroli stations

"There will be no mega block on Harbour line between CSMT-Panvel and on Trans-harbour line between Thane-Panvel. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the Central Railway said in the statement.

Western Railway to operate jumbo block

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has announced a jumbo block on both UP and DOWN Fast lines between Mahim and Santacruz stations. The extensive maintenance operation is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 10:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs, causing disruptions to the regular train services.

The jumbo block is necessary for the comprehensive maintenance of tracks, signaling systems, and overhead equipment. Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, emphasized the importance of these maintenance activities to uphold the safety and efficiency of the railway infrastructure.

During the stipulated five-hour block, all Fast line suburban trains will be rerouted to operate on Slow lines between Mahim and Santacruz/Andheri stations. This rerouting is expected to impact the regular schedule and may cause delays for commuters relying on the affected routes.

