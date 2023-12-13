Mumbai: Passengers in ladies compartment close doors to block entry; RPF to take action

The issue was resolved after Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials intervened, but stern action would be taken against the women passengers who bolted the door as it could set the wrong precedent

A ruckus broke out at the Badlapur railway station, 70 km from Mumbai, on Tuesday morning after women passengers travelling on a local train closed the doors of a ladies compartment from inside so as to keep new passengers out, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

Fights breaking out over passengers not allowing others to board a compartment during rush hour are common on the Mumbai suburban railway networks of both the Central Railway and Western Railway, reported PTI.

Passengers in the north-end ladies compartment of the 7.19 am CSMT-bound fast local bolted the doors from inside before it reached the Badlapur railway station on the Central Railway route around 8 am, said a commuter rights activist, reported PTI.

As a result, women commuters waiting on the platform could not get in, and someone in the adjoining male compartment pulled the alarm chain, reported PTI.

A purported video of the incident showed several passengers thumping on the doors of the ladies compartment as the train stood stationary, reported PTI.

The doors were finally opened after the RPF intervened, said a senior RPF official.

But CCTV footage is being checked and action would be taken against the passengers who locked the doors, he said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered under section 155(2) of the Railway Act against unknown passengers who 'hindered the lawful entry of others' into the compartment, he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, earlier on December 9, the Central Railway (CR) implemented platform number changes at Dadar station. The decision, supported by both Western and Central Railways, aims to eliminate perplexity arising from identical platform numbers.

Dadar station, a vital junction facilitating the operation of nearly 1,050 Western Railway trains and around 900 Central Railway trains daily, currently boasts 14 platforms, seven under Western Railway and seven under Central Railway. As part of the initiative, the existing platform numbers 1 to 7 on the Central Railway side will be renumbered as 8 to 14, while Western Railway platforms will retain their current numbering.

Central Railway in a statement said that this change aims to streamline operations and provide clarity for commuters. "All preparatory work, including changes in platform indicators, is set to be completed by midnight on December 8, with the new platform numbering system taking effect from December 9," stated the official.

(With inputs from PTI)