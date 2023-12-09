Commuters using Dadar station on the Central Railway (CR) line will experience a major shift in platform numbering starting today, December 9, 2023. The decision, supported by both Western and Central Railways, aims to eliminate perplexity arising from identical platform numbers

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Mumbai local train: Platform number changes implemented at Dadar station from today, details here x 00:00

Commuters using Dadar station on the Central Railway (CR) line will experience a major shift in platform numbering starting today, December 9, 2023. The decision, supported by both Western and Central Railways, aims to eliminate perplexity arising from identical platform numbers.

Dadar station, a vital junction facilitating the operation of nearly 1,050 Western Railway trains and around 900 Central Railway trains daily, currently boasts 14 platforms, seven under Western Railway and seven under Central Railway. As part of the initiative, the existing platform numbers 1 to 7 on the Central Railway side will be renumbered as 8 to 14, while Western Railway platforms will retain their current numbering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Railway in a statement said that this change aims to streamline operations and provide clarity for commuters. "All preparatory work, including changes in platform indicators, is set to be completed by midnight on December 8, with the new platform numbering system taking effect from December 9," stated the official.

The initiative is expected to enhance the overall commuter experience and operational efficiency at Dadar Station, known for its substantial daily footfall on both Western and Central Railway sections.

With the comprehensive changes set to be implemented, commuters are advised to take note of the renumbering and anticipate a smoother travel experience as Dadar Station adapts to the new platform configuration. The initiative reflects a collaborative effort between Western and Central Railways to address commuter concerns and optimize the functionality of one of Mumbai's busiest railway stations.

Also read: Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’

While platforms numbered 1 to 7 at Dadar/Western Railway (WR) will retain their existing designations, the Central Railway (CR) introduces new platform numbers to enhance efficiency and streamline operations.

The updated platform numbering at Dadar/CR is as follows:

Earlier Platform No. 1 is now designated PF No. 8.

Earlier Platform No. 2 is permanently closed, intended for PF No. 1 width widening.

Earlier Platform No. 3 is now assigned PF No. 9.

Earlier Platform No. 4 is now identified as PF No. 10.

Earlier Platform No. 5 is now recognized as PF No. 11.

Earlier Platform No. 6 is now allocated as PF No. 12.

Earlier Platform No. 7 is now designated as PF No. 13.

Earlier Platform No. 8 is now referred to as PF No. 14.