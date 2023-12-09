Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’

After consultant’s interim report say commuters should be sensitised to higher fares, passenger bodies hit back with alternative suggestion

AC trains have lower frequency compared to non-AC trains and fewer passengers per trip. Pic/Ashish Raje

While the interim report on upgrading all Mumbai local trains to air-conditioned (AC) talks of effective communication and convincing commuters to accept the higher fares of existing AC trains, Mumbai commuter bodies say a simple immediate solution could be reducing the fare of AC trains to that of first class to end all controversies once and for all for wider acceptability.