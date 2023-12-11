Officials on Monday said that a day after seven wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara and TGR-3 station near Mumbai on the Central Railway network, the derailed wagons were removed from the accident site

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Restoration work of down mainline between Kasara-Igatpuri completed after goods train derailment x 00:00

The Central Railway on Monday said that it has completed the restoration work of the down mainline between Kasara and Igatpuri after goods train derailment.

"Restoration work of DOWN MAINLINE between Kasara to Igatpuri is completed at 07.50 hrs. All derailed wagons already removed from derailment site," Central Railway said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The remaining portion of goods train's non-derailed wagons are being cleared from the accident spot towards Kasara yard side since 07.50 hrs. Once its movement gets completed to Kasara yard, the DOWN MAINLINE will be made operational for DN Mail express trains soon. DN Mail express traffic from Kasara to the Igatpuri side will start soon," it added.

Earlier, officials on Monday said that a day after seven wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara and TGR-3 station near Mumbai on the Central Railway network, the derailed wagons were removed from the accident site, reported news agency PTI.

The seven loaded wagons of the goods train derailed between Kasara, nearly 125 km from Mumbai, and TGR-3 station at around 6.30 pm on Sunday, leaving mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line affected, reported PTI.

"All the derailed wagons have been removed from the accident spot. The movement of remaining wagons back to Kasara yard is going on," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said, reported PTI.

The Down (Igatpuri-bound) mainline overhead equipment restoration work was near completion, he said, reported PTI.

Some Down mail express trains, which were earlier diverted, are now restored on their proper scheduled path, reported PTI.

"They will run on their regular scheduled path, without any diversion route," he said, reported PTI.

Seven loaded wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara, more than 100 kilometres from Mumbai, and TGR-3 station on the Central Railway network on Sunday.

The derailment took place at 6.31 pm, leaving mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line affected.

"There is a derailment of a goods train between Kasara to TGR-3 DOWN line section at 18.31 hrs, on Down Main line. Goods train- JNPT/DLIB Container train. 2 wagons derailed. Mail express traffic in Kasara to Igatpuri section DOWN section is affected. And the middle line is affected. Suburban local train traffic is not affected," Central Railway chief public relations officer (CPRO) Shivraj Manaspure said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Igatpuri to Kasara UP section traffic is not affected, while the Kalyan station road ART (accident relief train) and Igatpuri station rail ART (accident relief train) have been moved to the accident site, he added.

Officials said the derailment happened towards the Igatpuri side.

(With inputs from PTI)