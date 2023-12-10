Maharashtra: Goods train derails near Kasara, some services disrupted

A goods train derailed between Kasara station and TGR-3 down line section in Maharashtra on the down main line, creating a disruption in the rail services in the region

A goods train derailed on Sunday between Kasara station and TGR-3 down line section on the down main line, creating a disruption in the rail services in the region, the officials said.

The incident took place at around 6:31 pm, they said.

The affected train has been identified as the JNPT- DLIB Container train, with a staggering seven loaded wagons derailing during the mishap, an official statement said on Sunday evening.

The incident has led to the suspension of mail express traffic in the Kasara to Igatpuri DOWN section, impacting the middle line as well. The affected section is vital for the transportation of goods and passengers, and the derailment is expected to cause delays and inconvenience for commuters in the coming hours, as per the officials.

They said that the suburban local train traffic remains unaffected, providing some relief to daily commuters relying on local train services.

However, the disruption in the mail express traffic is expected to affect the normal flow of operations. The railway authorities have addressed the situation and relief efforts are underway, the officials said.

They said that there have been no reported injuries or casualties.

In response to the derailment, Accident Relief Trains (ART) have been mobilised and are en route to the site from Kalyan station road and Igatpuri station, the officials said.

The specialised relief trains play a crucial role in emergency situations, facilitating the recovery process and ensuring the safety of passengers and railway personnel.

Passengers are urged to stay informed about the situation through official announcements and updates from the railway authorities. While suburban local train services continue without interruption, disruptions in the mail express traffic between Kasara and Igatpuri are expected to persist until the completion of recovery efforts.

The railway authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the causes of the derailment.

The following down mail express trains would be affected-

1) 12261 CSMT Howrah express- at Asangaon station

2) 11401 CSMT Adilabad nandigram express- at Ombarmalli station

3) 12105 CSMT-gondia vidarbha express- at ghatkopar station

4) 12109 CSMT Manmad panchvati express- at vikroli station

5) 17612 CSMT Nanded express-Departed from CSMT

6) 12137 CSMT Firozpur Punjab mail express- Departed from CSMT

7) 12173 LTT pratapgarh express- at Kasara

Further details are awaited.

