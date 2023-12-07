Mumbai: Western Railway collects Rs 115.71 crore during ticket checking drives

The Western Railway on Thursday said that it collected Rs 115.71 crore during various ticket checking drives conducted from April to November 2023

Pic/Western Railway

In an official statement, an increase of about 68 per cent in terms of fines generated from intensive checking in AC local trains was witnessed during the said period.

The statement said, in order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai local train services, Mail and Express Trains as well as passenger trains and holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

The ticket checking staff worked with full zeal and the highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organised several ticket checking drives during the months from April to November 2023, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs. 115.71 Crore, which also includes Rs. 30.06 crore from Mumbai suburban section, the Western Railway said.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of November 2023, highest ever monthly ticket checking revenue of Rs. 21.20 crore in financial year 2023-24, was recovered through detection of 2.94 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Also, in the month of November, Western Railway realised fines amounting to Rs. 5.68 crore through detection of over 94 thousand cases over Mumbai suburban section.

It said, to prevent unauthorised entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives more than 44000 unauthorised passengers have been penalized during the period April to November 2023 and Rs. 146.43 lakh collected in fines, which is about 68 per cent higher than the same period of last year.

"Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets," the Western Railway said.

Meanwhile, in an another statement, the Western Railway said, for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway will run Special Trains From Surat to Mahuva and Veraval. These trains will run on Special fare.

