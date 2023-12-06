Vasai-Virar Marathon 2023: Western Railway to run additional local trains on Dec 10

Western Railway will run additional Mumbai Local Train services for the upcoming Vasai-Virar Marathon 2023 on December 10

Western Railway will run additional Mumbai Local Train services for the upcoming Vasai-Virar Marathon 2023 on December 10, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the Western Railway, "The Western Railway has decided to run two additional service stopping at all stations on 10th December, 2023 between Churchgate and Virar stations to facilitate participants attending the 11th Vasai - Virar Marathon 2023."

The Western Railway also shared the details of the additional services. The station to station timings of the train is as under:

Station Special 1 Special 2

Churchgate 02:00 02:45



Virar 03:35 04:20

Meanwhile, in an another statement, the Western Railway on Tuesday said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run winter special train on Special fare between Surat – Mahuva & Surat - Veraval.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the train are as under:

1. Train No. 09111/09112 Surat – Mahuva (Bi-Weekly) Special [34 TRIPS]

Train No. 09111 Surat - Mahuva Bi-Weekly Special will depart from Surat every Wednesday & Friday at 22.00 hrs. & will reach Mahuva at 09.10 hrs., the next day.

This train will run from 06th December, 2023 to 31st January, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09112 Mahuva - Surat Bi-Weely Special will depart from Mahuva every Thursday & Saturday at 13.15 hrs. & will arrive Surat at 02.30 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 07th December, 2023 to 01st February, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Gandhigram, Bavla, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Botad, Ningala, Dhola, Dhasa, Damnagar, Liliya Mota, Savarkundla and Rajula Station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC Chair car, Sleeper Class, Second Sitting and General Second-Class Coaches.

2. Train No. 09017/09018 Surat – Veraval (Weekly) Special [16 TRIPS]

Train No. 09017 Surat - Veraval Special will depart from Surat every Monday at 19.30 hrs. & will reach Veraval at 08.05 hrs., the next day. This train will run from

11th December, 2023 to 29th January, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09018 Veraval - Surat Weely Special will depart from Veraval every Tuesday at 11.05 hrs. & will arrive Surat at 23.45 hrs., the same day. This train will run from 12th December, 2023 to 30th January, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Gondal, Jetalsar, Junagadh, Keshod and Maliya Hatina Station in both directions.

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class Coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09111, 09017, 09018 is open at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as special train on special fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit Indian Rail website.

