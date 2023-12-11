Maharashtra: Seven containers of goods train derail between Igatpuri and Kasara

No injuries and no delays on suburban railway reported; meanwhile, on the road, 62-year-old passenger having heart attack saved by alert BEST bus conductor

Accident relief trains were rushed to the site of the derailment

Seven loaded containers of a goods train from JNPT derailed on Sunday evening between Kasara and Igatpuri stations at TGR-3 halt point on the down line. The incident halted railway traffic but there were no injuries and suburban traffic remained unaffected.

The derailment took place around 6:31 pm. To address the situation and provide assistance at the site, accident relief trains have been mobilised, including those from Kalyan and Igatpuri stations.

Authorities said that the Igatpuri to Kasara section of Mumbai-bound traffic was not affected and remained operational. “We are working to restore normal rail operations in the affected area. The incident has led to the detention and diversion of a whole lot of trains on the northeast line,” a railway official said.

Conductor saves man

An alert BEST bus conductor on Sunday saved the life of a passenger who fainted in a running bus following a heart attack. “The bus was proceeding from Ghatkopar Depot to Lokmanya Nagar, Thane. At 2:20 pm, near Mulund Checknaka, passenger Rohidas Ramchandra Pawar, 62, fainted and became unconscious. He had a heart attack. Conductor Arjun Pandurang Lad gave him CPR and took him to ESIS Hospital Thane for treatment. The patient is stable now,” a BEST spokesperson said.