Mumbai: 62-year-old BEST bus passenger saved after timely CPR by bus conductor and driver

A timely response followed by a CPR saves a passengers life who was travelling in a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus on Sunday, an official statement said

The crew of the BEST bus that was operating on Route No. 453 from Ghatkopar Depot in Mumbai to Lokmanya Nagar in Thane district of Maharashtra, sprung into action when a passenger suffered a medical emergency while travelling in the bus, the statement said.

It said that the incident took place at approximately 2:20 pm near Mulund Check Naka when a passenger identified as Rohidas Ramchandra Pawar, 62, reportedly fainted inside the bus, subsequently losing consciousness due to a suspected heart attack.

In the bus that was on the route from Ghatkopar Depot, became the stage for an impromptu medical emergency intervention, an official said.

The swift response from the Bus Conductor and the Bus Driver, proved crucial in this life-threatening situation, he said.

The Bus Conductor, equipped with basic life-saving skills, administered Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to Pawar, providing vital assistance until further medical help could be sought. The bus crew's timely and proficient response ensured that Pawar received immediate attention, minimising the impact of the suspected heart attack, the official said.

Following the emergency intervention, Pawar was promptly transported to ESIS Hospital in Thane for further medical treatment. As of the latest update, his condition has stabilised, underscoring the importance of quick and efficient first aid during critical situations, the official said.

Goods train derails near Kasara, some services disrupted

Meanwhile, a goods train derailed on Sunday between Kasara station and TGR-3 down line section on the down main line, creating a disruption in the rail services in the region, the officials said.

The incident took place at around 6:31 pm, they said.

The affected train has been identified as the JNPT- DLIB Container train, with a staggering seven loaded wagons derailing during the mishap, an official statement said on Sunday evening.

The incident has led to the suspension of mail express traffic in the Kasara to Igatpuri DOWN section, impacting the middle line as well. The affected section is vital for the transportation of goods and passengers, and the derailment is expected to cause delays and inconvenience for commuters in the coming hours, as per the officials.

