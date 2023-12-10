Maharashtra: 32-year-old woman found dead in Thane lodge, police launch investigations

A 32-year-old woman was found dead in a room of a lodge in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday

A 32-year-old woman was found dead in a room of a lodge in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, the police said, according to the PTI.

The body woman who has been identified as Jyoti Todarmal was found in a lodge in Kalyan town this morning, an official from MFC police station said, reported the news agency.

Jyoti Todarmal had checked into the lodge with a man on Saturday afternoon, and he later left the establishment without informing anyone, he said.

The housekeeping staff found the woman lying dead in a suspicious manner in the room, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the police are on the lookout for the man.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a dead body of a man was on Sunday found at the Gaimukh Creek in Thane district of Maharashtra, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

According to the civic body, the information was received by the disaster management cell at around 11:50 am. It was informed that a man was found dead at Gaimukh creek near the Gaimukh Visarjan Ghat, Gaimukh Chowpatty at Ghodbunder Road in Thane (W). The officials of the disaster management cell and the Kasarwadvali Police officials rushed to the spot.

Responding swiftly to the call, officers and staff from Kasarwadvali police station, along with personnel from the Disaster Management Cell, arrived at the spot along with a pickup vehicle, ambulance and the assistance of the fire brigade, an official said.

The man was found to be aged around 45 to 50 years old. The body was found in a semi decomposed state. The body of the deceased was fished out from the water by the disaster management unit, police officials and the fire brigade personnel. After retrieving the dead body, it has been handed over to the Kasarwadvali police for further investigation, the official said.

The dead body was later shifted to the District Government Hospital in Thane for a post-mortem and to identify the cause of death. The Kasarwadvali police is further investigating the matter and efforts are underway to identify the deceased, he said.

(with PTI inputs)

