US national booked for alleged sexual harassment of Navi Mumbai hotel staffer

Navi Mumbai cops filed a case against a 26-year-old US citizen for allegedly sexually harassing a 23-year-old female housekeeping staff member at a hotel

Police in Navi Mumbai has filed a case against a 26-year-old US citizen for allegedly sexually harassing a 23-year-old female housekeeping staff member at a hotel, an official told PTI.

According to the report, the event occurred on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at a hotel in the Turbhe neighbourhood. According to the victim's accusation, as she entered a hotel apartment, the accused removed his bathrobe and made unwanted sexual approaches towards her, as related by a Turbhe police official, the PTI report added.

According to the report, following the incident, the woman reported the event to the police, leading to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against the guy, a resident of Pennsylvania in the United States, under Indian Penal Code section 354A (regarding sexual harassment). According to the police, no arrests have been made as of yet, and an investigation is ongoing.

In another report by PTI, a Mumbai court handed a one-day jail sentence to a man accused of molesting a woman. Metropolitan Magistrate BK Gawande, in an order dated December 4, categorised the offence as 'heinous' and thus denied the accused the opportunity for probation.

On August 13, 2019, the 49-year-old guy reportedly groped a woman aboard a Western Railway local train. Following that, the woman confronted the accused, who was accompanied by her brother and took him to the Bandra railway police station.

The court carefully evaluated the testimony of the complaint woman and other witnesses, concluding that the incident occurred. The court determined that the accused's conduct was deliberate, knowing that they would violate the woman's modesty.

"The evidence provided by the informant (woman) establishes that the accused committed the said act (molestation) with the intent and awareness that it would outrage the informant's modesty," according to the report obtained by PTI.

The prosecution effectively proved the accused's breach of Indian Penal Code Section 354 by insulting a woman's modesty.

As a result, the court sentenced the man to one day in jail and fined him Rs 1,000. It also rejected the accused's claim of being unfairly accused, finding a lack of prior personal hostility between the victim and him.

