Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like

Updated on: 11 December,2023 06:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

There will be more space for women as well as luggage compartments in the proposed plan

The existing and proposed seating in AC trains


Key Highlights

  1. So, here’s a peep into what the new air-conditioned (AC) local train will look like
  2. A interim report has chalked out strategy to upgrade regular local trains into AC trains
  3. With luggage compartments on either side, more space for women

So, here’s a peep into what the new air-conditioned (AC) local train composition will look like. The railway consultant in its first-ever official interim report has chalked out a strategy to upgrade regular local trains into AC trains and redesign the coach composition, too. With luggage compartments on either side, more space for women than in existing AC trains, the consultant’s report calls for maintaining existing composition with some minor tweaks. 

