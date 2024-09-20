Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Central Railway to operate mega block on Sunday between Thane and Kalyan stations

Central Railway to operate mega block on Sunday between Thane and Kalyan stations

Updated on: 20 September,2024 07:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Central Railway said that it will operate a mega block to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, September 22

Representational Pic/File

The Central Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a mega block on Sunday between Thane and Kalyan railway stations.


In an official statement, the Central Railway's Mumbai Division said that it will operate a mega block on its suburban sections to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, September 22.



The Central Railway shared details as under during the block-


UP and DOWN SLOW Lines between Thane and Kalyan stations from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

- DOWN Slow/Semi fast services departing Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.44 pm will be diverted on DOWN FAST line between Mulund and Kalyan stations halting at Thane, Kalva, Mumbra, Diva & Dombivali stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

- UP Slow/Semi fast services departing Kalyan from 10.36 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on UP FAST line between Kalyan and Mulund stations, halting at Dombivali, Diva, Mumbra, Kalva & Thane stations and will be further re-diverted on UP SLOW line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Thane Locals will run on DOWN SLOW line.

- All UP and DOWN slow services departing/arriving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will arrive/depart 10 minutes behind schedule.


- On DOWN SLOW line: 

- Last local before the block will be Titwala Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 09.53 am. First local after the block will be Badlapur Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.05 pm.

On UP SLOW line:

- Last local before the block will be Kalyan Local departing Kalyan at 10.25 am. 

- First local after the block will be Parel Local departing Thane at 04.17 pm.

UP and DOWN HARBOUR Lines between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

- DOWN HARBOUR line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

- Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla & Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.

HARBOUR line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period, the Central Railway said.

On DOWN HARBOUR line:

- Last local before the block will be Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.18 am. 

- First local after the block will be Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.44 pm.

On UP HARBOUR line:

- Last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will be departing Panvel at 10.05 am 

- First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will be departing Panvel at 3.45 pm.

"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the Central Railway said.

