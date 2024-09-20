To facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali, a major block of 10 hours will be taken on the Up and Down Slow lines and Down Fast line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, the Western Railway said

Western Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a major block this weekend for track shifting work at Malad and the block would be undertaken between Goregaon and Kandivali railway stations.

A similar jumbo block of 10 hours between Goregaon and Kandivali was operated by the Western Railway last month.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that to facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali, a major block of 10 hours will be taken on the Up and Down Slow lines and Down Fast line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations from 00:00 hrs to 10.00 hrs during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e. on 21st/22nd September, 2024.

Earlier, the work was postponed due to the Ganeshotsav.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block, all Up Slow line trains will run on the Up Fast line from Borivali to Goregaon.

Similarly, all Down Slow line trains will run on the Down Fast line from Andheri, and these trains will be dealt at Platform No. 7 of Goregaon station. Between Goregaon and Borivali stations, these Down Slow line trains will run on the 5th line and due to unavailability of platforms, these trains will not halt at Ram Mandir, Malad and Kandivali stations during the block period, it said.

The statement further said that it may also be noted that all Down Fast trains will run on Down Slow line from Andheri to Virar after 04.30 hrs till the completion of block period. Additionally, a few Churchgate - Borivali Slow train services will be short-terminated and reversed from Goregaon station.

Passengers are also informed that UP and DOWN Mail/Express trains will be subject to delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes during the block period.

Some suburban trains will be cancelled/short terminated during the block, the Western Railway said.