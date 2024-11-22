Some trains will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Thane stations and will arrive at destination 10 to 15 mins behind the schedule, the Central Railway said

Central Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate mega block on its suburban sections to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday.

The Central Railway shared the details of the services which would be affected during the block period.

Diversion of Suburban Services

Down fast/Semi fast locals departing CSMT from 09.57 am ( Karjat local S-17) to 02.42 pm (Asangaon Local AN-15) will be diverted on Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations and will halt at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive at destination 10 mins later than the scheduled arrival.

Up fast/Semi fast Locals departing Kalyan from 10.28 am (Ambarnath local A-26) to 03.06 pm(Khopoli local KP-8) will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations and will halt at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will further be re-diverted on UP FAST Line at Thane station and will arrive at destination 10 mins later than the scheduled arrival.

Diversion of UP Mail/Express trains

Following Up Mail/Express trains will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Thane stations and will arrive at destination 10 to 15 mins behind the schedule.

• 12140 (Nagpur-CSMT Exp)

• 22160 (Chennai-CSMT Exp)

• 22226 (Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat)

• 12168 (Banaras-LTT Exp)

• 12321 (Howrah -CSMT Exp)

• 12812 (Hatia -LTT Exp)

• 11014 (Coimbatore -LTT Exp)

• 12142 (Patliputra -LTT Exp)

• 12294 (Prayagraj-LTT DURONTO Exp)

• 11080 (Gorakhpur-LTT Exp)

• 11060 (Chapra-LTT Exp)

• 12164 (Chennai - LTT Exp)

• 12162 (Agra Cantt - LTT Exp)

Diversion of Down Mail/Express trains

Following down Mail/Express trains will be diverted on down fast line between Thane and Kalyan stations and will run 10 to 15 mins behind the schedule.

• 11055 (LTT- Gorakhpur Exp)

• 11061 (LTT- Jaynagar Exp)

• 17222 (LTT- Kakinada Exp)

• 11071 (LTT- Barauni Exp)

• 13202 (LTT- Patna Jn Exp)

Diversion of Mail/Express Services:

Down 5th line Mail/Express trains leaving LTT will be diverted on the Down fast line between Thane and Kalyan stations.

Up 6th line Mail/Express trains arriving at LTT/DR/CSMT will be diverted on the Up fast line between Kalyan and Thane stations.

Short Termination/Origination of Mail/Express Services:

16346 (Tiruvanathapuram-LTT Exp) Journey commencing on 22.11.2024 will be short terminated at Panvel station and will be cancelled between Panvel and LTT

16345 (LTT- Tiruvanathapuram Exp) Journey commencing on 24.11.2024 will short originate from Panvel and service between LTT and Panvel will be cancelled.

Up and Down Trans Harbour line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Up and down Trans Harbour line services will remain suspended between Vashi / Nerul and Thane stations during the block period.



Down line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel departing Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and UP line services for Thane departing Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety, the Central Railway said.