The Central Railway said that the special traffic and power block would be operated for de-launching of girders of existing Rail Over Bridge (ROB)

The block will be operated between 01.30 hrs of 06.04.2025 to 04.30 hrs of 06.04.2025 between Ambarnath and Badlapur in Thane district of Maharashtra. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Central Railway to operate special traffic and power block between Kalyan and Badlapur on April 5, check details x 00:00

Central Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate special traffic and power block between Kalyan and Badlapur stations on April 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Railway said that the special traffic and power block would be operated for de-launching of girders of existing Rail Over Bridge (ROB).

In an official statement, the Central Railway's Mumbai division said that it will operate special traffic and power block on the UP and Down South-East lines, for de-launching of 4 girders of existing ROB at kms 62/880 using two road cranes, for construction of new pipeline bridge between Kalyan and Badlapur on the intervening night of April 5 and 6 (Saturday and Sunday).

It said that the block will be operated between 01.30 hrs of 06.04.2025 to 04.30 hrs of 06.04.2025 between Ambarnath and Badlapur in Thane district of Maharashtra.

Repercussions due to the Block will be as follows:

Diversion of UP Mail/Express Trains

Following trains will be diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Diva

• Train no 11020 Bhubaneshwar - CSMT Konark Express,

• Train no 18519 Vishakhapatnam – LTT Express,

• Train no 12702 Hyderabad – CSMT Hussainsagar Express,

• Train no 11140 Hosapete – CSMT Express and

• Train no 22158 Chennai-CSMT Express.

Trains having scheduled halt at Kalyan will be provided halt at Thane for the benefit of passengers entraining/detraining at Kalyan.

Regulation of UP Mail/Express Trains

• Train no 22178 Secunderabad-Rajkot Express will be regulated at Vangani station from 04.10 hrs to 04.30 hrs.

• Train no 11022 Tirunelveli-Dadar Express will be regulated at Neral station from 04.17 hrs to 04.27 hrs.

Mail / Express trains / Holiday Specials running late will be diverted as per operational requirement.

Working of Suburban Trains during the block period:

Suburban services will not be available between Ambarnath and Karjat stations during the block period.

Extension / Short Termination / Short Origination of Suburban Trains

• PA3 Parel-Ambarnath local leaving Parel at 23.13 hrs will be extended to run upto Badlapur.

• BL61 CSMT-Badlapur local leaving CSMT at 23.51 hrs will be short terminated at Ambarnath.

• S1 CSMT-Karjat local leaving CSMT at 00.12 hrs will be short terminated at Ambarnath.

• S2 Karjat- CSMT local leaving Karjat at 02.30 hrs will short orginate from Ambarnath and will depart Ambarnath at 03.10 hrs.

• Special Karjat-CSMT special will be run leaving Karjat at 04.10 hrs and arriving CSMT at 06.08 hrs.

"These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused," the Central Railway said.