Breaking News
Iran attacks US air base in Iraq and Qatar: Reports
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Central Railways fast line local services affected in Mumbai after overhead wire snaps

Central Railway's fast line local services affected in Mumbai after overhead wire snaps

Updated on: 23 June,2025 11:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A Central Railway spokesperson said, "the overhead wire on the Up fast (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or CSMT-bound) line broke along with a pantograph of a Mumbai CSMT-bound train from Asangaon at around 10.10 pm"

Central Railway's fast line local services affected in Mumbai after overhead wire snaps

Fast line services towards Mumbai-CSMT were diverted on the slow line, officials said. Pic/Arranged by Rajendra B.Aklekar

Listen to this article
Central Railway's fast line local services affected in Mumbai after overhead wire snaps
x
00:00

Mumbai local train's fast services on the Central Railway (CR)'s Main Line were affected due to snapping of an overhead wire between Kurla and Sion railway stations on Monday night, officials said.

A Central Railway spokesperson said, "the overhead wire on the Up fast (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or CSMT-bound) line broke along with a pantograph of a Mumbai CSMT-bound train from Asangaon at around 10.10 pm."


The restoration work was on and due to the incidents, fast line services towards Mumbai-CSMT were diverted on the slow line, he said.


Further details are awaited.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai local train Mumbai local train updates mumbai trains central railway mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK