A Central Railway spokesperson said, "the overhead wire on the Up fast (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or CSMT-bound) line broke along with a pantograph of a Mumbai CSMT-bound train from Asangaon at around 10.10 pm"

Fast line services towards Mumbai-CSMT were diverted on the slow line, officials said. Pic/Arranged by Rajendra B.Aklekar

Listen to this article Central Railway's fast line local services affected in Mumbai after overhead wire snaps x 00:00

Mumbai local train's fast services on the Central Railway (CR)'s Main Line were affected due to snapping of an overhead wire between Kurla and Sion railway stations on Monday night, officials said.

A Central Railway spokesperson said, "the overhead wire on the Up fast (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or CSMT-bound) line broke along with a pantograph of a Mumbai CSMT-bound train from Asangaon at around 10.10 pm."

The restoration work was on and due to the incidents, fast line services towards Mumbai-CSMT were diverted on the slow line, he said.

Further details are awaited.