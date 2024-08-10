The Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a mega block on its suburban sections to complete various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday. Up and Down slow lines between Matunga and Mulund will be affected from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm Down slow line services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (

Representational pic

The Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a mega block on its suburban sections to complete various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday.

The details of the block are as follows:

Up and Down slow lines between Matunga and Mulund from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

Down slow line services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted to Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations. Trains will stop at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations. Later, they will be diverted again on Down Slow Line at Mulund, which will reach the destination 15 minutes late from the scheduled time.

Up slow line services departing from Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted to Up fast line at Mulund between Mulund and Matunga stations, and stop at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion. After this, it will be again diverted on Up Slow Line at Matunga and reach the destination 15 minutes behind the scheduled time.

All Up and Down local trains departing/arriving CSMT Mumbai between 11 am to 5 pm will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

On down slow line;

The last local before the block will be Titwala local which will depart from CSMT at 9.53 am. The first local after the block, Asangaon local, will depart from CSMT at 3.32 pm.

On the up slow line:

The last local before the block, Asangaon local, will depart from Thane at 10.27 am.

The first train after the block, Kalyan local, will depart from Thane at 04.03 pm.

The Up Harbor Line between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm and Down Harbor Line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm

Down Harbor Line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel will depart from CSMT Mumbai from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm.

Down Harbor Line services of Bandra/Goregaon departing from CSMT from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbor Line services departing from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi for CSMT from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbor Line services leaving Goregaon/Bandra for CSMT Mumbai will remain suspended from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm.

On the Down Harbor Line:

The last local before the block for Panvel will depart from CSMT at 11.04 am, while the last local before the block for Goregaon will depart from CSMT at 10.22 am.

The first local after the block for Panvel will depart from CSMT at 04.51 pm and for Bandra will depart at 04.56 pm.

On the Up Harbor Line:

The last local before the block for CSMT will depart from Panvel at 09.40 am and and Bandra at 10.20 am.

The first local after the block for CSMT will depart from Panvel and Goregaon at 3.28 pm and 4.58 pm, respectively.

Special services will run at a frequency of 20 minutes between Kurla-Panvel during the mega block.

Harbor Line passengers can travel via the Main Line and Western Railway during the block period from 10 am to 6 pm.