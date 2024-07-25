A Matunga-based home kitchen is shaking things up with vegetarian sushi cakes, an Asian twist to the usual birthday cakes

The sushi is arranged in the shape of the letter M to ring in mid-day’s 45th anniversary. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Check out Matunga's new veg sushi cakes x 00:00

Few traditions have withstood the test of time as enduringly as the ritual of blowing out candles, cutting a cake, and, if fortune isn’t on your side, getting your face planted in your birthday cake. But if you’re ordering a cake from Matunga-based home chef Amee Parikh, we recommend you skip the usual shenanigans. Here, the complimentary candles are swapped out for neatly packed chopsticks, and the ‘cake’ comprises 16 pieces of sushi (Rs 1,200), all vegetarian, arranged in the form of letters or numbers for special occasions, ready to be devoured.

We order a cake into the newsroom on a rainy afternoon, which also leads to our first encounter with possibly the first chauffeur-driven cake in the city. “We prefer delivering via Uber to ensure the cakes aren’t damaged in transit,” Parikh had informed us while confirming the order. The cake arrives in style, and to our and Parikh’s relief, in shape. In the box is an assortment of vibrant blue and white coloured sushi, a colour-coordinated coincidence for the mid-day newsroom that is gearing to celebrate its 45th anniversary.



The sushi cake comes packed in a paper box, with the condiments packed separately

We tuck into the colourful concoction, beginning with the blue pea sushi that packs edamame, avocado, and cream cheese in bite-sized pieces, tinier than we’d have expected. While the generous serving of cream cheese leaves the avocado and edamame fighting for attention, the avocado has its own moments where its freshness and just the right amount of ripeness, make for a pleasant surprise for our taste buds. With a choice of dips including homemade

Japanese spicy mayo and chilli oil, soy sauce, and wasabi at hand, we unleash the alchemist in us to crack the code to the perfect drizzle of spice. Over a call with Parikh later, we learn that the blue tint comes from a natural process where dried blue pea flowers are boiled in water and later used to cook the rice. “The goal was to use minimal food colouring for the health-conscious patrons who are becoming increasingly wary of what their family, especially children, consume,” she adds. One of the few elements that use food colouring is the vibrant blue and white cream cheese frosting that lines the arrangement.

The second offering, an exotic vegetable-sushi made with baby corn, zucchini, asparagus, and topped with a tempura fritter divides the foodies in the newsroom. While this writer feels the tempura fritters and crisps, made from common flour, complement the softness of the rice and balance out the delayed hit of spice that comes from the chilli oil, others find it an unappetising touch that could’ve been done without.

Parikh, however, is not wary of experimentation. “Two original creations — Italian and Mexican sushi — are my bestsellers. I use chipotle sauce, bell peppers and avocado for the Mexican variant and olives and cheese to achieve Italian flavours,” she shares excitedly. For those chasing a slightly more flavourful experience, the chef suggests these experiments in culinary fusion that offer a more diverse flavour profile.

While the flavours we tried could’ve used a tad more oomph, Oishi Sushi deserves a shout-out for its inventive approach and breaking ground with its vegetarian, vegan and a Jain sushi option that swaps the seaweed sheets out for rice sheets. If you’re up for a fun change to liven up the usual celebrations, this option makes for an innovative gastronomical experiment. As for the others, well, let them eat cake.

Oishii Sushi

LOG ON TO @oishii.sushi6 on Instagram

CALL 7045330005 (for orders and queries)

