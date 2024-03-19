Mumbai local train updates: Signal glitch hits trains on Western Railway; causes overcrowding

A glitch in the signalling system affected Mumbai local trains on the Western Railway, causing overcrowding at several stations on Tuesday evening

A glitch in the signalling system affected local trains on the Western Railway, causing overcrowding at several stations on Tuesday evening, a railway official said while sharing a Mumbai local train updates, reported the PTI.

A few outstation trains and several local train services were hit due to the signal problem between Vasai and Virar stations around 4.35 pm, he said, as per the PTI.

"The train services between Vasai and Virar stations were affected because of signal failure on the DOWN slow and fast lines," a spokesperson of the Western Railways said, according to the PTI.

Work is underway to rectify the issue, another official said.

The PTI reported, according to commuters, no trains were going towards Virar from Vasai, which caused overcrowding at railway stations during evening peak hours.

Western Railway operates around 1,400 suburban services daily between Churchgate and Dahanu stations, and more than 30 lakh commuters travel on its suburban trains daily.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, the Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during this Holi season, Western Railway has decided to run unreserved special trains on special fare.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special trains are as under:

Train No. 09097/09098 Udhna – Barauni Unreserved Special Train [2 Trips]

Train No. 09097 Udhna - Barauni Special will depart from Udhna on Thursday, 21st March, 2024 at 11.00 hrs & will reach Barauni at 21.00 hrs, the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 09098 Barauni - Udhna Special will depart from Barauni on Friday, 22nd March, 2024 at 23.00 hrs & will arrive Udhna at 10.00 hrs, on Sunday.

Enroute, this train will halt at Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Patliputra and Hajipur station in both directions.

This train comprise of General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09009/09010 Udhna – Samastipur Unreserved Special Train [2 Trips]

Train No. 09009 Udhna - Samastipur Special will depart from Udhna on Friday, 22nd March, 2024 at 22.10 hrs & will reach Samastipur at 05.30 hrs, on Sunday.

Similarly, Train No. 09010 Samastipur - Udhna Special will depart from Samastipur on Sunday, 24th March, 2024 at 07.30 hrs & will arrive Udhna at 17.00 hrs, on Monday.

Enroute, this train will halt at Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur station in both directions.

This train comprise of General Second Class Coaches, the Western Railway said.

(with PTI inputs)

