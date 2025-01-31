The train services were affected between 3:27pm and 3:51 pm, the officials said

The commuters waiting for the train on Friday

Listen to this article Mumbai: Train services on Western Railway's slow line between Churchgate and Mumbai Central disrupted after snag x 00:00

The Mumbai local train services on the Western Railway's slow line were affected between the Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations following a snag, the official said on Friday.

The train services were affected between 3:27pm and 3:51 pm, the said.

According to the officials, the slow line track going towards Virar was shut for traffic between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations between 3:27 pm and 3:51 pm after a snag due to an empty local train entering the Mumbai Central carshed breaching a point and getting detained.

Some of the commuters at Mumbai Central were seen walking on the tracks to switch over to the fast line.

The Western Railway spokesperson confirmed the incident and said, “The train has been detained there due to unit failure and is being attended. Till then the services will remain down. All other three lines are working fine.”