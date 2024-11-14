Breaking News
Western Railway announces 12-hour mega block between Jogeshwari-Goregaon section on November 16-17

Updated on: 14 November,2024 09:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

All mail and express trains using the route will be delayed by 10 to 20 minutes due to the block and some suburban train services will be affected, the Western Railway said

Western Railway on Thursday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a 12-hour mega block between Jogeshwari-Goregaon section on November 16-17.


In an official statement, the Western Railway said that in order to carry out the work of re-girdering of Bridge No. 46 between Jogeshwari and Goregaon, a 12 hour block will be undertaken on both up and down slow lines as well as up and down Harbour lines.


It said that all mail and express trains using the route will be delayed by 10 to 20 minutes due to the block. 


It said that the block will be taken from 23:30 hrs to 11:30 hrs on the intervening night of 16th/17th November, 2024.

Due to the block, few suburban train services plying over Western Railway and some Mail / Express trains will be affected, the Western Railway said.

It said that all up and down slow line trains will be run on the fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon/Borivali stations, bypassing Ram Mandir station due to platform unavailability during the block period.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block the trains will be worked as under: 

- All up and down Slow lines will be worked on up and down Fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon/Borivali and will not halt at Ram Mandir for want of platform.

- All the Harbour line services departing from Central Railway will only run up to Andheri and reversed during the block period.

- Some Churchgate – Goregaon/Borivali Slow services will be short terminated and reversed from Andheri.

- During the block, up and down Mail/Express trains will be delayed by 10 - 20 minutes.

- The list of cancellation of suburban trains and details of short termination will be available at all suburban stations.

- During the block, no trains will be available at Ram Mandir in up and down directions.

"Detailed information to the effect is available with concerned station masters and the passengers are requested to kindly take note of the same," the western Railway said in its statement.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai local train western railway mumbai trains mumbai transport jogeshwari goregaon mumbai news mumbai

