Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate jumbo block between Borivali and Ram Mandir stations, check details

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will carry out jumbo block between Borivali and Ram Mandir railway stations on Sunday.

In a statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Borivali and Ram Mandir railway station from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, 30th June.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all up and down fast line trains will run on slow lines between Borivali and Andheri stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Borivali and Andheri trains will be worked upto Goregaon on Harbour line.

"Detailed information to the effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements, the Western Railway said.

Meanwhile, in an another statement, the Western Railway said that it has undertaken various pre monsoon preparatory works on mission mode alongwith proper upkeep and maintenance of the mechanical, signalling, electrical assets and equipment, etc. The Western Railway has ensured that all works have been completed within the stipulated target. This will ensure smooth and disruption-free train services during the ensuing monsoons.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, to ensure uninterrupted services during the ensuing monsoon, targets for various monsoon preparedness related works were followed meticulously and WR completed these works before time. Cleaning and de-silting of culverts, nullahs and drains, clearing the muck and garbage along the tracks, construction of additional waterways, installation of high-power pumps, trimming trees, etc. has been completed on a mission mode. This year, Western Railway has deployed Remote Operated Floater Cameras to take photograph of culverts and Bridges which are inaccessible to reach manually. This is being done first time in Indian Railways. These remote operated cameras have inbuilt lighting system which helps in getting clear images of underground culverts, even in darkness. Based on these photographs, cleaning of these culverts is being done.

Abhishek further stated that WR has completed the cleaning of 495 culverts & approx. 203 km of drains have been de-silted and cleaned. Also, the flow patterns of water in Yards were studied and new drains and manholes have been constructed for facilitating smooth discharge of water. Suction/De-sludging machine was used to ensure deep cleaning of Culvert No. 24 (Bandra) and 65 (Borivali).

The statement said that the drone survey of flooding prone locations has been carried out for monitoring, cleaning and identification of choke points in culverts and nullahs. 100 high-capacity pumps have been installed at various locations vulnerable to water logging during heavy rains. Also, 104 such pumps have been installed at Railway Workshop and Colonies etc. 14 Automatic Rain Gauge (ARG) have been installed in order to have real time and authentic rain data. Also, Flood Gauges have been provided at 98 locations. The work of trimming of vulnerable trees has been completed. All EMU rakes have been inspected and attended for monsoon precautions work.