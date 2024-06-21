Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate jumbo block between Mahim and Goregaon, check details

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 June,2024 05:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours from 11.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs will be taken on up and down Harbour Lines between Mahim and Goregaon station on Sunday, the WR said

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will carry out jumbo block between Mahim and Goregaon railway stations on Sunday.


In a statement, the Western Railway said "To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours from 11.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs will be taken on up and down Harbour Lines between Mahim and Goregaon station on Sunday, June 23.


According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Bandra - CSMT and CSMT/Panvel - Goregaon – CSMT/Panvel Harbour train services of Central Railway & some of the Churchgate - Goregaon - Churchgate Slow services will remain cancelled.


"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements," the Western Railway said on Friday.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Rainfall monitoring system to be installed in areas susceptible to heavy downpour

Meanwhile, to ensure the safe operations of ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, an automated 'Rainfall Monitoring System' is being adopted by the authorities, according to the ANI.

The proposed system will provide real-time data on the rainfall using rain gauges, equipped with advanced instrumentation system. Each gauge would contain a tripping cell that generates signal pulses in response to the collected rain volume. These pulses are transmitted via a signal communication line to the Facility Controller System at the Operation Control Centre (OCC), where they are displayed and monitored, a statement from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) , according to the ANI.

The system provides two critical measurement values: Hourly Rainfall: The amount of rainfall recorded in the last hour; 24-Hour Rainfall: The cumulative rainfall over the past 24 hours.

"These measurements are crucial for making informed decisions regarding train operations, particularly in areas susceptible to heavy rainfall and its effects on earth structures and natural slopes," the statement read, as per the ANI.

The statement further said that the specific regulations will be enforced based on the rainfall data and threshold values type of earth structure and natural slopes for each section duly validated by patrolling teams activated through 'Maintenance Centres'.

Six instrumented rain gauge stations are proposed to be installed along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, specifically near vulnerable earth structures, mountain tunnel entrance/exit and tunnel portals etc.

"Areas with significant cuttings and potential landslide risks will also be closely monitored. Rain gauge influence radius is nearly 10 km," it said.

(with ANI inputs)

