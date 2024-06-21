Yoga day: Yoga sessions for motormen of Mumbai local trains

Chief Loco Inspector Munesh Kumar Kulshrestha conducted the Yoga session in batches whereas motormen Subba Rao and R K Rajput conducted it at Borivali and Virar lobbies respectively

The motorman and guards on Western Railway followed their common Yoga protocol

Mumbai local train motorman and guards on Western Railway who run the lifeline of Mumbai followed their common Yoga protocol in their respective lobbies at Churchgate, Borivali and at Virar on Friday morning.

"As the life routine of these front liners is always irregular hence they face lots of health and mental hardships. To overcome the issues caused by irregular life style of Railwaymen, a group of motormen came forward and learned Yoga from various institutions like Patanjali and Mumbai University etc," Kulshrestha said.

Under the patronage of former divisional railway manager and president of Senior Railway Institute Satyaprakash, the Rail Arogya Yog Sanstha (RAYS) was formed. This RAYS had a trained yoga teachers' team, comprising motormen Munesh Kulshrestha, Amit Sahu and Iyer PRS. The female counterparts are trained by their wives. The team has so far conducted several yoga camps at various places including Badhwar Park, Juhu and Sr Railway Institute for officers and the running staff.

"Due to the efforts to promote Yoga in Railwaymen and Society, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev visited the ISO certified Senior Railway Institute on 9th Feb 2008 and encouraged the team. This evening Senior Railway Institute will also celebrate International Yoga Day like every year," Kulshrestha added.