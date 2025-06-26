An official statement said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of three hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations in Maharashtra on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, on June 27 and 28, 2025

There will be no block in the day over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, June 29, 2025, WR said. Representational Pic/File

Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Thursday said that it will operate jumbo block between Vasai Road and Vaitarna station on June 27 night.

An official statement said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of three hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations in Maharashtra on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, on June 27 and 28, 2025.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the block on up fast line will be undertaken from 23.50 hrs to 02.50 hrs, while on down fast line it will be from 01.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs. Due to the block, Train No. 19101 Virar-Bharuch MEMU will be delayed by 15 minutes and hence will depart from Virar at 04:50 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 04:35 hrs.

"There will be no block in the day over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, June 29, 2025," the Western Railway said.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway’s Mumbai Division on Wednesday said that it has fined over 980 commuters travelling without tickets and recovered Rs 3.18 lakh in just eight days, officials said.

An official statement said that the Central Railway received strong public support for its focused ticket-checking drive in First Class compartments of suburban Mumbai local trains.

The special initiative, which ran from June 16 to June 2025, aimed to stop unauthorised travel and improve the experience for genuine First Class commuters.

The action followed repeated complaints from passengers about people travelling without proper First Class tickets or passes.

To tackle the issue, ticket-checking squads supported by Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff were posted in First Class compartments during morning and evening peak hours. These checks were carried out randomly across trains on the Main Line, Harbour Line, and Trans-Harbour Line, the statement said.

"A dedicated team of 41 ticket checkers and 7 RPF staff per shift checked 103 suburban services. During the drive, 984 cases of irregular travel were recorded, and fines totalling Rs 3.18 lakh were collected," the official statement said.

Morning and Evening peak hours checks were conducted in First Class coaches on end to end basis randomly on trains in main line, Harbour line and Trans- Harbour lines, it said, adding that one of the key outcomes of this initiative was the remarkably low incidence of irregular travel in trains where checks were conducted, highlighting the strong deterrent effect created by the visible presence of ticket checking staff in the coaches and increase of revenue from ticket window sales.

There was also a significant drop in complaints related to irregular travel in First Class during the inspection period, the statement said.