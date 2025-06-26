"The state Transport Associations have agreed to withdraw their strike after the government assured them that a new e-challan policy will be introduced within a month. The government has agreed to provide relief to transport operators until the new policy is implemented," Murad Naik of Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana said

Maharashtra transporters called off the agitation following a meeting with Maharashtra government representatives on Thursday, officials said. Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Transporters call off their strike on July 1 after Maharashtra government's intervention, day after announcing it x 00:00

Private bus and heavy vehicle operators in Maharashtra, who had threatened to go on an indefinite strike from July 1 to press for their various demands, have called off the agitation following a meeting with Maharashtra government representatives on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

"The state Transport Associations have agreed to withdraw their strike after the government assured them that a new e-challan policy will be introduced within a month. The government has agreed to provide relief to transport operators until the new policy is implemented," Murad Naik of Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana said.

He said a task force committee would be appointed shortly to address the concerns of transport operators. The strike was initially planned to protest against "unjust e-challan fines", concerns about unresolved infrastructure issues, and traffic rules. Additional demands included waiving existing penalties, cancelling the mandatory cleaner rule for heavy vehicles, and reconsidering no-entry timings in metro cities.