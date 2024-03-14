Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will carry out night block between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations on Friday and Saturday

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate night block of three hours between Vasai and Vaitarna x 00:00

Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Thursday said that it will carry out night block between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations on the intervening night of March 15 and 16.

According to the Western Railway, there will be a no block in the day on Sunday, March 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement on Thursday, the Western Railway said, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of 03.00 hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations on the intervening night of Friday/ Saturday i.e. on 15th/16th March, 2024.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the block on up fast line will be undertaken from 23.50 hrs to 02.50 hrs, while on down fast line it will be from 01.40 hrs to 04.40 hrs.

Due to the block, Train No. 19101 Virar - Bharuch MEMU will be delayed by 15 minutes and hence will depart from Virar at 04:50 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 04:35 hrs.

"Detailed information to this effect is available in concerned Station Master’s office. There will be no block in day time over Western Railway suburban section on this Sunday, 17th March, 2024," the Western Railway said.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide passengers, Western Railway is undertaking various initiatives. In this connection, WR’s Mumbai Central Division has started an all night ticket checking squad named ‘BATMAN’ which aims to put a check on the nuisance of unauthorized ticket travelling during the night hours. This initiative will deter the commuters from travelling without ticket or travelling in higher class, especially, during night time.

The WR’s Mumbai Cental Division introduced a novel concept named ‘BATMAN’ which is an acronym for Be Aware TTE Manning At Night. The ‘BATMAN’ squad is trained to operate during night hours. The role of these ticket checking staff is to inspect trains & to be vigilant for any signs of trouble or suspicious activity. These staff with their presence, deter unauthorised travel in train, contributing to the overall efficiency of the system. Through their interactions with passengers, they also educate for responsible travel practice. This drive has been well appreciated by the regular commuters. Interestingly, the name ‘BATMAN’ for the night time ticket checkers was conceptualized by a commuter, a press release issued by Sumit Thakur said.

The ‘BATMAN’ squad has already begun their mission & have apprehended more than 2300 ticketless travellers and detected other cases during the first two nights of the start of the initiative. During the intervening night of 11th/12th & 12th/13th March, 2024, the squad collected a fine to the tune almost Rs. 6.30 Lakh. Operating in the night at odd hours, the members of the ‘BATMAN’ Squad patrol the Mumbai suburban stations of the Western Railway with intense dedication and a mission to ensure that every passenger travels with a valid ticket.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!