Mumbai local train: Western Railway announces power block to facilitate construction of Gokhale ROB; details here

Western Railway on Friday announced a major traffic and power block to facilitate the construction of Gokhale ROB

Western Railway on Friday announced a major traffic and power block to facilitate the construction of Gokhale ROB. The blockade, scheduled from 01:40 hrs to 04:40 hrs on UP and down harbour lines, slow lines, fast lines, as well as the 5th and 6th lines on the night of Sunday/Monday, 17th/18th December, 2023, is expected to result in rescheduling and regulation of several trains.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the construction work necessitates a significant interruption in train services. The affected lines include both the UP and down harbour lines, slow and fast lines, as well as the 5th and 6th lines.

As a consequence of this operation, Western Railway has listed a series of cancellations and regulations for Mumbai suburban trains. Among the cancellations are local trains departing from major stations such as Virar, Andheri, Bandra, Borivali, and Vasai Road. Additionally, several other trains are set to be regulated, affecting departure times and causing potential delays for commuters.

Cancellation of Mumbai suburban trains:

Train No. 92192 Virar – Andheri local: Departing Virar at 22:18.

Train No. 92003 Andheri - Virar local: Departing Andheri at 04:25.

Train No. 90001 Bandra - Borivali local: Departing Bandra at 04:05.

Train No. 90036 Borivali - Churchgate local: Departing Borivali at 04:53.

Train No. 92198 Vasai Road – Andheri local: Departing Vasai Road at 23:15.

Train No. 92005 Andheri - Virar local: Departing Andheri at 04:40.

Train No. 90002 Andheri - Churchgate local: Departing Andheri at 04:05.

Train No. 91047 Churchgate - Vile Parle local: Departing Churchgate at 00:31.

Regulation of Mumbai suburban trains:

Train No. 90006 Virar - Churchgate local: Departing Virar at 03:25 will be regulated by 00:15 minutes

Train No. 90008 Borivali - Churchgate local: Departing Borivali at 04:05 will be regulated by 00:15 minutes

Train No. 90012 Virar - Borivali local: Departing Virar at 03:35 will be regulated by 00:10 minutes

Daily commuters have been urged to stay informed about the rescheduling and regulation details, making alternative transportation arrangements during the specified hours to avoid inconvenience.