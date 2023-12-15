Mumbai local train: Western Railway announces jumbo block between Mahim and Santacruz stations on Sunday

Western Railway has announced a significant jumbo block on both UP and DOWN Fast lines between Mahim and Santacruz stations

File Photo/PTI

Western Railway has announced a significant jumbo block on both UP and DOWN Fast lines During the stipulated five-hour block, all Fast line suburban trains will be rerouted WR has outlined alternative arrangements, including the cancellation of some trains

In a move aimed at enhancing safety and ensuring the reliability of railway services, Western Railway has announced a significant jumbo block on both UP and DOWN Fast lines between Mahim and Santacruz stations. The extensive maintenance operation is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 10:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs, causing disruptions to the regular train services.

The jumbo block is necessary for the comprehensive maintenance of tracks, signaling systems, and overhead equipment. Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, emphasized the importance of these maintenance activities to uphold the safety and efficiency of the railway infrastructure.

During the stipulated five-hour block, all Fast line suburban trains will be rerouted to operate on Slow lines between Mahim and Santacruz/Andheri stations. This rerouting is expected to impact the regular schedule and may cause delays for commuters relying on the affected routes.

To minimize inconvenience, Western Railway has outlined alternative arrangements, including the cancellation of some suburban trains. Additionally, certain Borivali and Andheri trains will be terminated at Goregaon on the harbour lines during the jumbo block period.

On Monday morning, December 11, suburban local train services of the Western Railway were hit. According to the information received, the services were affected due to a technical snag near Borivali station. The snag has delayed all suburban services of the Western Railway by 20 to 25 minutes, an official said.

The Divisional Railway Manager took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Due to a technical glitch near Borivali station, All suburban locals are running late by 20 to 25 minutes."

In an update later, the Chief PRO of the Western Railway said that there was a signal failure at the Borivali Up and Down fast line around 11.02 am because of which the trains were delayed. He said, "The signal has been put right at 11.35 am."

Meanwhile, the North Foot Overbridge (FOB) at Khar Road Station will have its north staircase and west side span closed for 45 days beginning on December 16, 2023, according to a statement from the Western Railway (WR). The closure has been announced so WR can finish the deck work as part of the ongoing station improvement project, added their statement to the press.

According to the statement, the closure specifically affects the north staircase at platforms 3 and 4 of the North FOB, as well as the west span connecting platforms 1 and 2 to the west side. These sections must be taken apart to support the station's enhancement projects.

There will be an interruption in access via the aforementioned areas during the 45-day duration of this closure. The Western Railway is sorry if the closure caused any inconvenience to commuters during this time.

The Western Railway is working to upgrade Khar Road Station's infrastructure and amenities, which includes the temporary closure. It is recommended that during the designated period of closure, commuters plan their travel appropriately and utilise alternate routes or facilities.

"In connection with the station improvement work of Khar Raod station to complete the deck work, the west span connecting platform no. 1&2 to the west side and the north staircase at platform no. 3& 4 of North FOB is to be dismantled. Therefore the FOB will remain closed for a period of 45 days from December 16, 2023.