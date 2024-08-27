Mumbai local trains to be affected due to 6th line work between Goregaon, Kandivali

Due to ongoing maintenance on the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali, Western Railway has scheduled a five-hour block from 11:00 PM on August 28 to 4:00 AM on August 29, 2024.

Due to ongoing work on the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali, Western Railway has scheduled a five-hour block from 11:00 PM on August 28 to 4:00 AM on August 29, 2024. Several Mumbai suburban trains will be cancelled or delayed due to maintenance work.

According to a press release from Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, 22 Mumbai local trains, including those from Churchgate to Borivali and Andheri to Virar, will be cancelled during this time. Furthermore, certain trains will be short-terminated at stations such as Malad and Borivali, or travel on a restricted path between Borivali and Andheri.

Passengers are urged to take note of these changes and plan their trips appropriately, the communique said.

Cancellation of Mumbai local trains:

1. Train No. 90979 Churchgate – Borivali local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 22.24 hrs will remain cancelled.

2. Train No. 90996 Borivali - Churchgate local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Borivali at 23.25 hrs will remain cancelled.

3. Train No. 90926 Borivali - Churchgate local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Borivali at 21.32 hrs will remain cancelled.

4. Train No. 90989 Churchgate – Borivali local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 22.33 hrs will remain cancelled.

5. Train No. 92188 Virar – Andheri local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Virar at 21.36 hrs will remain cancelled.

6. Train No. 92197 Andheri – Nalla Sopora local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Andheri at 22.39 hrs will remain cancelled.

7. Train No. 90974 Borivali - Churchgate local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Borivali at 22.43 hrs will remain cancelled.

8. Train No. 90967 Churchgate – Borivali local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 22.09 hrs will remain cancelled.

9. Train No. 90971 Churchgate – Borivali local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 22.12 hrs will remain cancelled.

10. Train No. 90990 Borivali – Churchgate local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Borivali at 23.15 hrs will remain cancelled.

11. Train No. 90960 Virar – Andheri local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Virar at 21.48 hrs will remain cancelled.

12. Train No. 90985 Andheri – Nalla Sopora local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Andheri at 23.12 hrs will remain cancelled.

13. Train No. 92192 Virar – Andheri local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Virar at 22.18 hrs will remain cancelled.

14. Train No. 92199 Andheri – Virar local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Andheri at 23.37 hrs will remain cancelled.

15. Train No. 91001 Churchgate – Borivali local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 22.53 hrs will remain cancelled.

16. Train No. 91014 Borivali - Churchgate local of 29th August, 2024 departing from Borivali at 00.10 hrs will remain cancelled.

17. Train No. 90854 Bhayandar - Churchgate local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Bhayandar at 19.52 hrs will remain cancelled.

18. Train No. 91015 Churchgate - Bhayandar local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 23.21 hrs will remain cancelled.

19. Train No. 90944 Borivali - Churchgate local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Borivali at 21.56 hrs will remain cancelled.

20. Train No. 91023 Churchgate - Bhayandar local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 23.38 hrs will remain cancelled.

21. Train No. 91016 Virar – Andheri local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Virar at 23.40 hrs will remain cancelled.

22. Train No. 91035 Andheri - Bhayandar local of 29th August, 2024 departing from Andheri at 00.46 hrs will remain cancelled.

Shot termination/ origination of Mumbai local trains

1. Train No. 90895 Churchgate – Borivali local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 20.41 hrs will be short-terminated at Malad.

2. Train no. 92194 Virar – Andheri local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Virar at 22.33 hrs will run as a fast between Borivali & Andheri.

3. Train No. 94078 Virar – Andheri local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Virar at 22.44 hrs will short terminate at Borivali.

4. Train no. 94079 Andheri – Virar local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Andheri at 23.55 hrs will originate from Borivali.