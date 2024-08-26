The work, which will cover roughly 4.5 kilometres, will begin on the night of August 27/28, 2024, and is scheduled to be completed by October 5/6, 2024.

Railway officials say the work has been planned in a way that will cause minimum inconvenience to commuters. Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Western Railway to begin 6th line work between Goregaon, Kandivali x 00:00

Western Railway intends to begin construction on the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali to relieve traffic congestion and increase train punctuality. The work, which will cover roughly 4.5 kilometres, will begin on the night of August 27/28, 2024, and is scheduled to be completed by October 5/6, 2024. To minimise inconvenience to travellers, the work will be completed primarily on weekends.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press statement from Vineet Abhishek, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, the project entails taking a 10-hour block during the night on Saturday and Sunday. Notably, there will be no work done between September 11 and 17, 2024, due to the Ganpati Festival. The new line will be laid on the west side of Malad Station, as there is no space on the east side, requiring all existing lines to be shifted to the west.

"Western Railway is gearing to start the 6th line work between the Goregaon-Kandivali section. The work on this stretch of approx 4.5 km is set to start from the night of 27th / 28th August 2024 and will run up to 05th / 06th October 2024. It is to be noted that five major blocks are being undertaken only during the weekends so as to cause minimum inconvenience to passengers," wrote WR in their communique.

"The work of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations with an approx length of 4.5 km is set to commence. The work will be undertaken by taking a block of 10 hrs during the night on weekends i.e. on Saturdays / Sundays. The work is scheduled to be completed within 35 days. It is worth mentioning no work will be undertaken from 11th to 17th September 2024 due to Ganpati Festival," it further stated.

As a result of the ongoing repair, certain long-distance trains will be delayed by 15 to 20 minutes, while suburban services will face an average of 100 to 140 cancellations and approximately 40 short-terminations on weekends. On September 28-29 and October 5-6, 2024, non-interlocking maintenance on the 5th line between Goregaon and Kandivali will cause trains from Bandra Terminus to be delayed by 40-45 minutes.

The Goregaon-Kandivali section is part of the larger 5th/6th line project, which connects Bandra Terminus and Borivali. The sixth line between Khar Road and Goregaon has been commissioned, while the fifth line is already functioning. After completing the Goregaon-Kandivali portion, work will begin on the Kandivali-Borivali stretch. The completion of the project is expected to result in various benefits, including increased line capacity, decreased congestion, greater punctuality, and the provision of dedicated lines for trains to and from Bandra Terminus.