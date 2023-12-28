Mumbai local trains: Western Railway to operate jumbo block of three hours on Friday and Saturday night

Western Railway on Thursday shared an update on Mumbai local trains and said that it will operate a jumbo block of three hours on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday

Mumbai Local Train. File Pic

Western Railway on Thursday shared an update on Mumbai local trains and said that it will operate a jumbo block of three hours on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday this week.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that there will be a no day block on Sunday, December 31.

It said that Western Railway's night block will be operated between Vasai Road and Vaitarna intervening night of 29th and 30th December.

The Western Railway said, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of three hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Vasai Road and Vaitarna railway stations on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday i.e. on 29th/30th December, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the block on up fast line will be undertaken from 23.50 hrs to 02.50 hrs, while on the down fast line it will be from 01.35 hrs to 04.35 hrs.

It said, During the block period, Train No. 19101 Virar-Bharuch MEMU will be delayed by 15 minutes and hence will depart from Virar at 04:50 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 04:35 hrs.

"Detailed information to this effect is available in concerned Station Master’s office. There will be no block in the day over the Western Railway suburban section this Sunday, 31st December, 2023," the Western Railway said.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway's Mumbai division on Wednesday said that it will run special Mumbai local trains on New Year Eve.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that to clear extra rush of passengers on the occasion of new year, Western Railway will run eight special local trains during the intervening night of 31st December, 2023 and 1st January, 2024 including four from Churchgate to Virar and four from Virar to Churchgate.

The Western Railway also shared the time table of special Mumbai local trains that will operate on the New Year Eve.

It said that the down Mumbai local trains from Churchgate to Virar will begin at 1:15 am and up suburban services from Virar to Churchgate will start from 12:15 am.

