Mumbai local trains: Western Railway to run special suburban services on New Year Eve

The Western Railway's Mumbai division on Wednesday said that it will run special Mumbai local trains on New Year Eve

Representational Pic/File

The Western Railway's Mumbai division on Wednesday said that it will run special Mumbai local trains on New Year Eve.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that to clear extra rush of passengers on the occasion of new year, Western Railway will run eight special local trains during the intervening night of 31st December, 2023 and 1st January, 2024 including four from Churchgate to Virar and four from Virar to Churchgate.

The Western Railway also shared the time table of special Mumbai local trains that will operate on the New Year Eve.

It said that the down Mumbai local trains from Churchgate to Virar will begin at 1:15 am and up suburban services from Virar to Churchgate will start from 12:15 am.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway's Mumbai division on Tuesday said that it will run special suburban services on New Year Eve on 31.12.2023 to 01.01.2024 midnight for the benefit of passengers.

The Central Railway, in an official statement said that the following trains have been arranged for the passengers.

Main Line

Special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01.30 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 03.00 hrs.

Special train will depart Kalyan at 01.30 hrs and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.00 hrs.



Harbour Line

Special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01.30 hrs and arrive Panvel at 02.50 hrs.

Special train will depart Panvel at 01.30 hrs and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 02.50 hrs



The Central Railway said that all these specials will halt at all stations.



"The passengers are requested to follow Covid appropriate behaviour for their's and other's safety," the Central Railway said.

Central Railway to install panic switches

The Central Railway will be installing panic switches at 117 railway stations on its network, a top official said in Mumbai on Thursday, reported the PTI.

Speaking at his first news conference after taking charge of the post, Central Railway general manager Ram Karan Yadav said two panic switches will be installed on each platform at 117 stations.

In case of emergency, a passenger can press the button to seek help from the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

A senior CR official said the Central Railway has signed an MoU with RailTel for the installation.

"On pressing the panic button, the RPF control will get an alert and immediate help will be sent to the passengers by checking the CCTV," the official said.

The work is expected to be complete within a year.

Yadav further said that all ladies coaches in the CR's local trains in Mumbai will get emergency talkback system and CCTV cameras by March 2024.

Of 771 ladies coaches, 512 coaches already have the emergency talkback system and 421 coaches have CCTV.

Central Railway operates around 1850 suburban services in Mumbai, 145 DEMU-MEMU trains and 371 mail-express trains including five Vande Bharat Express trains, on its network.

