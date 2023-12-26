Mumbai: ‘Talking signals’ to make operating trains safer

Device will warn loco pilots about upcoming signals when visibility is poor

Central Railway authorities said they had introduced ‘talking signals’ Termed the Fog Safety Device (FSD) to assist locomotive pilots With GPS functionality, the device provides notifications in advance to loco pilots

Central Railway (CR) authorities on Sunday said they had introduced ‘talking signals’ to ensure the safety of train operations during foggy weather. Termed the Fog Safety Device (FSD) to assist locomotive pilots when the signal visibility is poor, this innovative technology acts as a crucial aid, significantly reducing the risks associated with low visibility conditions.

“With GPS functionality, the device provides notifications in advance to loco pilots regarding the next three upcoming signals using audio and visual indications. The device calls out and displays the description of the next signal and indicates the intermediate distance between the locomotive and the signal, ensuring better preparedness for changes,” an official said. According to the official, all signals and level crossing gates across various crew routes have been meticulously mapped through GPS locations and programmed into the device, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

“Due to the announcement of signal names 500 metres before their actual location, loco pilots are prompted to be more vigilant and better equipped to handle their trains safely,” he added. During instances of low visibility caused by fog, train speeds typically range between 30-60 kmph. “However, the implementation of the FSD allows for a maximum speed of up to 75 kmph, thereby minimising train detention periods and enhancing punctuality. The device gives special emphasis to critical signals located on the right-hand side, ensuring heightened attention and safety measures,” he said.

A CR spokesperson said, “With a total distribution of 497 devices across various divisions, CR reaffirms its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for the safety and efficiency of train operations, especially during adverse weather conditions. CR is procuring 500 more devices and has already placed orders.”