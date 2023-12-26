Mumbai: Dadar’s platform 10 revamp targets commuter flow!

Railways’ plan to convert platforms for easy and efficient boarding

The goal is to optimise existing resources for maximum efficiency. File pic

With the completion of the busy Dadar platform widening, the next step is to convert the fast train platforms 10/11 into a double discharge platform. This will allow commuters to board local trains from either side, easing congestion on the existing platform. The goal is to optimise existing resources for maximum efficiency. Following a series of articles by mid-day highlighting the railway police's struggle in managing crowds at the narrow slow line platforms in Central Railway Dadar, CR's Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajneesh Goyal not only promised to widen the platform but also devised a master plan to expand the station, creating more space for passengers, including additional platforms.

"Now that the widening of the slow line platform is complete, the next project at Dadar station is to convert platform 10 into a double discharge platform. Planning has begun, with the Central Railway initiating work orders for the project aimed at significantly reducing congestion on the existing single-sided platform 10," said a senior official.

"The plan involves converting the current Dadar platform 10 into a double discharge platform, redistributing the crowd where Kalyan-bound fast local trains and express trains departing from Mumbai currently halt. Once the opposite platform opens to the public, commuters can board from either side. Currently, the platform is fenced on one side. The initial step involves realigning existing utilities like footbridge ramps, canteens, railway structures, and staircases. Following this, overhead wires and tracks will be realigned. The project cost thus far stands at Rs 1.88 crore," he explained.

"The objective is to create a double discharge platform for passengers to board or alight at both platform No. 10 and platform No. 11. This will enable all express trains to use platform 11, segregating the crowd of express trains with luggage, preventing congestion on platform 10. This segregation will effectively separate local train and express train crowds," he added.

Rs 1.88 cr

Cost of the project so far