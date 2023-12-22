Spacious platforms, faster trains: Central Railway’s aim for 2024

Ongoing and planned modifications on rail lines and platforms are expected to materialise in the coming months, Ghatkopar to get new toilet block, while six other stations will get women-centric powder rooms

Ongoing platform widening work at Dadar station

Central Railway said decongesting stations, speeding up local trains would be priorities New general manager did not make any new announcements, the focus remained on safety In Mumbai division, focus is on measures against trespassing, decongestion of platforms

The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday said that decongesting stations and speeding up local trains would be the priorities in Mumbai and that commuters can expect quite a few developments in 2024. Though the new general manager, Ram Karan Yadav, did not make any new announcements, the focus remained on safety, mobility improvements, passenger amenities and infrastructure work.

In the Mumbai division, additional focus is on measures against trespassing, decongestion of platforms, mobility improvements and safety. The idea is to speed up local trains in Mumbai on the harbour, trans-harbour and Khopoli lines. A presentation during the press conference stated that increasing the speed to 105 kmph in suburban sections is in progress. This includes the harbour line between Tilak Nagar and Panvel (33 km), the trans-harbour line (18 km) and the port line between Nerul-Kharkopar (9 km) where speed is to be increased from 80 kmph to 105 kmph. On the Karjat-Khopoli stretch (15 km), it is to be increased from 60 kmph to 90 kmph. This work is to be completed by March 2024.

CR’s General Manager Ram Kumar Yadav at the press conference on Thursday

For decongestion, there is a plan to widen existing platforms with the work on Dadar platform no. 8 completed and a dual discharge platform planned for platform no. 10/11. At Kalyan, the service building on platform no. 4/5 has been dismantled and at Thane, the widening of platform no. 5/6 by dismantling a foot-over bridge has been planned. Other plans include shifting of vending stalls.

Kopri station

The plans for Kopri, the new station between Mulund and Thane, have been stranded as there has been no response from the Maharashtra government, CR officials said. Ironically, it was Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who had proposed a station at Kopri.

Powder rooms, CSR toilets

New ideas for suburban stations include an upgraded toilet block under Corporate Social Responsibility, to be constructed and maintained by DMart at Ghatkopar station. Passengers will not be charged for the use of this toilet. Another initiative is to have subscription-based ‘Woloo’ toilet stands for women. The ‘Woloo’ toilet is being developed at six stations. It will be equipped with WiFi, central air conditioning, access control software for enhanced security, a sanitary napkin dispenser and a store with women-centric products.

A lifesaving deal

The CR has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with 58 clinics/hospitals to provide emergency first aid treatment to stabilise train accident victims at 36 stations. The treatment thus provided in the golden hour could help save lives that may otherwise be lost due to delays caused by transportation to hospitals.

March

Month in 2024 by which certain sections are to be speeded up