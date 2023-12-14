Mumbai: Honey, they’ve shrunk our local trains!

As commuters debate fares and other pros and cons, what’s gone unnoticed is the 14 per cent reduced capacity of proposed AC trains
AC train commuters at CSMT. File Pic/Ashish Raje
While commuters have been debating fares and the pros and cons of air-conditioned (AC) trains, it has largely gone unnoticed that these trains—with which the entire fleet will be gradually replaced—have dramatically shrunk the capacity of Mumbai locals.