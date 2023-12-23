Breaking News
Mumbai: Coolie No. 1 will now be your safety sahayak

Updated on: 23 December,2023 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

WR to train porters in emergency response measures and handling digital payments in a bid to assist passengers in need

(left) Passengers will be asked to rate coolies in a survey


Key Highlights

  1. Western Railway will train railway coolies in CPR, fire safety, digital payments
  2. Railway authorities want licensed porters to play an additional role in passenger safety
  3. The initiative has been named ‘Coolie No. 1’

In a bid to upgrade railway coolies, Western Railway will train them in CPR, fire safety and digital payments. By doing so, the railway authorities want the licensed porters to play an additional role in passenger safety and have improved interaction with passengers.

