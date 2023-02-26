Mumbai logs 12 COVID-19 case, no death; active tally at 42

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the caseload doubling time is 2,09,978 days, and the overall growth rate of cases between February 19 and 25 stood at 0.0003 per cent

Mumbai on Sunday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,362, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by two in the last 24 hours to reach 11,35,573, which left the active caseload at 42, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the caseload doubling time is 2,09,978 days, and the overall growth rate of cases between February 19 and 25 stood at 0.0003 per cent.

So far, 1,87,52,309 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,213 in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

Earlier on Saturday Mumbai reported as many as three cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the tally of infections in city to 11,55,350, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

