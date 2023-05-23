Mumbai logs 16 new Covid-19 cases, one casualty; active tally at 142

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 16 new coronavirus cases and a single casualty that took the tally of infections to 11,63,675 and toll to 19,772, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 16 new coronavirus cases and a single casualty that took the tally of infections to 11,63,675 and toll to 19,772, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 23 patients recovered from the infection during the day raising the count of recoveries to 11,43,781 and leaving the city with 142 active cases.

The city had on Monday logged just two cases.

As many as 1,123 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,88,69,509, the bulletin said.

With this, the recovery rate in the city is 98.3 per cent and overall growth rate of cases for the period May 16 to May 22 was 0.0017 per cent, while the doubling rate stood at 39,546 days, it stated.

