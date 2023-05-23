Mumbai: BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles

Riders upset as bridge provides relief from waterlogging on roads in area during monsoon

Repair work undertaken on the bridge

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to close the Parel TT bridge (Madkebuwa Chowk, Parel East) for heavy traffic and two-wheelers from June 1. The decision has made two-wheeler unhappy, as it may create hurdles in crossing the area, especially during the monsoon, as it is prone to waterlogging. The bridge also connects with the Hindmata Flyover, which means access for vehicles to the flyover will also be restricted.

“The BMC has decided to undertake strengthening of the bridge from October. Bridge expansion joints are not safe for traffic. For that reason, the BMC has decided to stop two-wheeler traffic on the bridge till the strengthening work is done,” said a BMC official. The official added that the traffic police suggested stopping heavy vehicle movement as these are causing potholes on the bridge. Accordingly, the BMC will also erect a height barrier to stop heavy vehicles from plying on the bridge.

Prasad Salvi, Parel resident; (right) Arvind Tiwari, a two-wheeler rider said the area gets badly waterlogged in the monsoon

Taking about the closure of the bridge for two-wheelers, Parel resident Prasad Salvi said he is disappointed by the BMC’s decision. “This bridge is very old and so it needs to be repaired. But, these repairs should have been done earlier. If this bridge is closed for two-wheelers during the monsoon it will cause a huge problem for us as there is a waterlogging issue in the area every year,” Salvi said.

Arvind Tiwari, another two-wheeler rider, said the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road is essential for connectivity between the eastern suburbs and the city. “If the BMC closes this bridge for two-wheelers it will be very difficult for us during the monsoon as the stretch between Hindmata and Parel Naka gets waterlogged,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BMC has started pre-monsoon work on the bridge. “Repairing of potholes and expansion joints has started. This work will be completed by May 31,” a BMC official said, adding that it is not possible to have traffic on the bridge during the repair.

The BMC has created a water-holding pond to tackle the waterlogging issue at Parel, but motorists still fear that there will be an issue in the area.

Bridge to be fully closed in Oct

The repair work will start in October and the bridge will be fully closed to traffic during the period. The 40-year-old bridge has a length of 300 metres, with around 44 joints. The estimated cost of the project is around R17 crore and the work will take nine months to complete, excluding the monsoon.