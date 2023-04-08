Mumbai logs 207 new Covid-19 infections, city sees sustained increase in cases since March

The health department said that Maharashtra state reported one death in the last 24 hours 542 people tested positive for the infection

Mumbai on Saturday logged 365 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of active cases to 1385. The state health department said that Mumbai did not report any Covid-19 related death in the last 24 hours. Mumbai has so far reported 1,158,667 since the beginning of the pandemic.

A media release of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that 14 patients were hospitalised today due to the Covid-19 related complications.

Meanwhile, the health department said that Maharashtra state reported one death in the last 24 hours 542 people tested positive for the infection.

With the addition of 542 new cases in the last 24 hours, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,47,673, the department said in a bulletin.

The health department said 668 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,96,5323

The release said that sustained increase in Covid-19 cases is seen in Mumbai since 11-Mar-2023. Most of the cases are mild and self-limiting, but certain high risk groups (elderly, people with comorbidities, pregnant women) are prone to severe manifestations requiring hospitalization.

"Control measures like early diagnosis and proper treatment are tested parameters for limiting the transmission. Following preparedness measures are required to be undertaken by hospitals which are admitting Covid-19 patients.

Testing: As Covid-19 and Influenza have similar presenting symptoms so if fever is not subsiding within 48 hours then Oseltamivir is advised as per ABC Treatment guidelines issued by State Government. And RT PCR testing can be done to check if Covid-19 is causative agent.

ICMR Guidelines for Covid-19 testing.

Test if symptomatic (contacts also shall be tested only if symptomatic).

Test at-risk contacts of confirmed cases, especially elderly (>60 years) and those with co-morbidities (diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung/kidney disease, malignancy, obesity, etc.)

Ensure Oxygen Availability: Ensure functionality of oxygen storage equipment (cylinders, Dura cylinders, Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) cylinders)

Activate Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants to maintain a continuous oxygen supply Isolation Facilities for Covid-19 Patients: Establish separate wards or areas for admitted Covid-19 patients Ensure proper isolation to minimize the risk of hospital transmission of Covid19. Monitor and manage patient flow effectively to avoid overcrowding.